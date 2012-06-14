Calendar » Death is Just a Ticket to a New Destination

June 14, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Urologist Dr. David Cumes, who was born in South Africa and studied with Bushmen and Shamans, will discuss time honored concepts of ancient wisdom including the various realms of death and how to navigate them, the power of forgiveness and the reconciliation that needs to occur before we reincarnate. Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the International Association for Near-Death Studies.