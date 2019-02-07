Death of a Salesman
February 7, 2019 from 8:00PM
The American classic Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play. Willy Loman, nearing the end of his career and struggling to make ends meet, is the tragic hero of this timeless story of life not turning out the way you envision it will.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria. Production sponsored by Dana White, Sara Miller McCune. Additional sponsorship from Elaine and Herbert Kendall, Chuck and Missy Sheldon, Peter and Debby Stalker, Theater League
- Starts: February 7, 2019 8:00PM
- Price: $25-40
- Location: The New Vic, 33 W Victoria St
- Website: http://etcsb.org/boxoffice/nowplaying/
- Sponsors: ETC's 2018-19 Season Sponsored by Leatrice Luria. Production sponsored by Dana White, Sara Miller McCune. Additional sponsorship from Elaine and Herbert Kendall, Chuck and Missy Sheldon, Peter and Debby Stalker, Theater League