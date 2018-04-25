Calendar » Debbie Kaska to Present, “Opening the Doors to Your Genealogy House” at the Genealogical Society Mee

February 17, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Debbie Kaska will present, “Opening the Doors to Your Genealogy House” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, February 17th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.



In this presentation, Debbie will offer you the keys to successfully open the doors to the seven rooms in the “Genealogy House.” Consideration of some important questions will get you through the door and then the rooms will be explored. Understanding the role of each room and how they are connected will help to focus your research into family history. As every homeowner knows, upkeep is critical and continuous. Thus, we will also look at ways to maintain and enhance your searching skills.



Debbie Kaska began her genealogy training at her father’s knee as he shared his detailed knowledge of the family history. It wasn’t hard to visualize since the artifacts lay all around them in the farmlands southwest of Chicago where her ancestors settled. She later studied molecular biology and followed a career in teaching and research at UCSB that ranged from frogs to green algae to the Ironwoods on Santa Cruz Island. Retirement meant time once again to explore her family history. In the meantime, methods and access to information had changed dramatically. Combining the Internet with trips to the library in Salt Lake City, archives in Europe and visits to the villages where her forebears had lived for centuries helped to fill in many branches on her family tree.



Debbie is the Editor of the SBCGS publication, Ancestors West. She is also Co-Chair of the Brick Walls class and has been a previous program presenter and webinar presenter.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438