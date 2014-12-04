December 1st Thursday: Make Smith Leather Co.
Make Smith Leather Co. is a family-owned and operated business run by Steven Soria, a third generation leather craftsman. It was started as a custom workshop, inspired both by Steven's education and experience in the fine arts and by his family's artisan traditions, with a focus on handmade one-of-a-kind leather goods. The workshop has since expanded to include private label manufacturing and a Make Smith brand product line, which aims to make handmade craftsmanship available to retail customers.
Santa Monica Seafood will be the featured public market food purveyor.
Telegraph Brewing Company will provide craft beer tastings.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 4, 2014 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Price: Free and Open to the Public
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Market 38 W. Victoria St. (at Chapalla)
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/390468687768425/