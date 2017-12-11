Calendar » December Monthly PFLAG meeting

December 11, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Please join us for PFLAG's (Parents, familes,friends and allies of LGBTQ) Montly Chapter Meeting. We will hear learn how LGBTQ familes can thrive during the holidays. We will hear how to deal with varying degrees of acceptance and support to outright homophobia and transphobia. We will get some "take home tips" and learn how to have perhaps the best holiday ever.

PFLAG is an all volunteer organization and isn't affiliated with any religious or political group.