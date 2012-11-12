Calendar » Deciding Factors: Race, Class and Gender in the 2012 Presidential Election

November 12, 2012 from 7:00pm

Caroline Heldman, chair of the politics department at Occidental College, will discuss how race, class and gender affected voter decisions in the 2012 presidential election. She was the co-editor of the 2007 book “Rethinking Madam President: Are We Ready for a Woman in the White House?” Published in the top journals in her field, her work has been in The New York Times, U.S. News and World Report and Ms. magazine. For more information, contact Adina Nack at [email protected] or 805-493-3438.