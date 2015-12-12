Deck the Barrels!
December 12, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm
Deck the Barrels with Sanford Winery! Enjoy our Majestic Barrel Room decorated for the Holidays while indulging in Hors D’oeuvres paired with your favorite Sanford wines. We will have Holiday prizes, special discounts on magnums, Barrel Tastings and so much more!
Saturday, December 12th
3pm-6pm
$45/$35 Wine Club
Sanford Winery & Vineyards
Lompoc, CA 93436
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Website: https://deckthebarrels.nightout.com