Calendar » Deckers Benefit for United Way

December 16, 2017 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Deckers Benefit for United Way

United Way of Santa Barbara County

Get some fashionable gifts for all the nice people on your holiday list while supporting United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) at Deckers Brand Showcase. Deckers will generously donate 40 percent of total sales made to UWSBC. The special event is part of Deckers Brand Showcase’s 12 Days of Gifting and will go to support UWSBC’s Literacy Programs for the young people they serve. Come purchase some of those last-minute gifts while helping to change the lives of local children and families!

A wide assortment of products from all Deckers Brands will be available, including UGG, Teva, Sanuk, Ahnu, HOKA ONE ONE and Koolaburra.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Deckers Brand Showcase, 6601 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

For more information, visit deckers.com and unitedwaysb.org.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.” Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through funding, volunteer development, and by utilizing its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local non-profit and public sector agencies. UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership™ priorities help children, families & seniors with a focus on Education, Income and Health.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle.