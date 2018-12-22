Calendar » Deckers Brand Showcase to Benefit Magoo’s Shoes

December 22, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, December 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Deckers will donate 40% of every purchase at its Brand Showcase in Goleta and its Ugg popup store in Paseo Nuevo, to Magoo’s Shoes, a local nonprofit that buys new shoes for kids in our community who can’t afford them.

Earlier this year, Magoo’s Shoes delivered new shoes for 400 children from 10 local elementary schools in Santa Barbara and Goleta, plus all the kids at the Storyteller school, a pre-school for homeless children.

“Words can't express the impact that the Magoo’s Shoes experience and the high-quality shoes had on our students. They were literally strutting on the last day of school,” said Veronica Blinkley, Principal of Harding School, one of the ten local schools who benefited from the program.

Please join on Saturday, December 22nd to shop at the Deckers Brand Showcase to raise funds for Magoo’s Shoes.



Deckers Brands include: UGG®, Teva®, Sanuk®, Ahnu®, HOKA ONE ONE®, and Koolaburra®.

For more information on Magoo’s Shoes, please visit:

www.facebook.com/MagoosShoes