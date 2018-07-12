Calendar » Declaring Your Independence: A Dharma Approach to Gaining Freedom

July 12, 2018 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

Thursdays, July 5 & 12 from 7 to 9 PM



During this class you will learn tools for releasing obstacles and hindrances on the path, and align your body, speech and mind with the reality of your awakened Buddha Nature.

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA