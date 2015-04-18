Dedication of Richard Pederson statue
California Lutheran University was founded as California Lutheran College in 1959 on land donated by Richard Pederson, a Conejo Valley rancher and son of Norwegian immigrants. His generous gift made it possible to open a Lutheran institution of higher learning in beautiful Ventura County.
The statue commemorates his pioneering spirit and is located at the center of the Thousand Oaks campus at the flagpoles, between Soiland Humanities Center and the steps to Memorial Parkway.
*This event is part of the Scandinavian Festival. However, the dedication will be open to non-festival attendees.
For More Information:
Lana Clark
805-493-3163
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: President Chris Kimball, The Scandinavian American Cultural and Historical Foundation
- Starts: April 18, 2015 11:30am
- Price: FREE
- Location: Flagpoles at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3477
- Sponsors: President Chris Kimball, The Scandinavian American Cultural and Historical Foundation