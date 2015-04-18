Calendar » Dedication of Richard Pederson statue

April 18, 2015 from 11:30am

California Lutheran University was founded as California Lutheran College in 1959 on land donated by Richard Pederson, a Conejo Valley rancher and son of Norwegian immigrants. His generous gift made it possible to open a Lutheran institution of higher learning in beautiful Ventura County.

The statue commemorates his pioneering spirit and is located at the center of the Thousand Oaks campus at the flagpoles, between Soiland Humanities Center and the steps to Memorial Parkway.

*This event is part of the Scandinavian Festival. However, the dedication will be open to non-festival attendees.

For More Information:

Lana Clark

805-493-3163

[email protected]