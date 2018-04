Calendar » DEEP Surf ‘n’ Suds Beer Festival

August 10, 2013 from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

DEEP Surf Magazine brings you Surf 'n' Suds, a beer festival with a SURF twist on Saturday, August 10th, 2013 in Carpinteria! 90+ beers to sample, local surfboard shapers on hand with their latest designs. Live music from The Kicks, The Rincons, and Afishnsea! Play cornhole (bean bag toss) with your friends! Tickets are $60 for VIP, $45 for General Admission and $20 for Designated Drivers. Surf 'n' Suds Beer Festival is benefiting the California Avocado Festival Youth Scholarship Fund.