Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Deepak Chopra

March 28, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Renowned mind-body expert and futurist Deepak Chopra, M.D., will speak on topics close to his heart over two days of events in Santa Barbara, culminating in a major address at the Arlington Theater.  Dr. Chopra is appearing under the auspices of the World Business Academy, a local think tank of which he shares a vision of a future liberated by safe energy. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: World Business Academy
  • Starts: March 28, 2014 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
  • Price: $25 - $47
  • Location: Arlington Theater
  • Website: http://www.worldbusiness.org
  • Sponsors: World Business Academy
 
 
 