Deepak Chopra
March 28, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Renowned mind-body expert and futurist Deepak Chopra, M.D., will speak on topics close to his heart over two days of events in Santa Barbara, culminating in a major address at the Arlington Theater. Dr. Chopra is appearing under the auspices of the World Business Academy, a local think tank of which he shares a vision of a future liberated by safe energy.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: World Business Academy
- Starts: March 28, 2014 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: $25 - $47
- Location: Arlington Theater
- Website: http://www.worldbusiness.org
- Sponsors: World Business Academy