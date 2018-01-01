Deepak Chopra at The Arlington Theatre
March 28, 2014 from 6pm for cocktails, 7pm for main event - 9.00pm
An opportunity to hear Dr Deepak Chopra, heralded by Time magazine as
one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century and "the poet-prophet of
alternative medicine," discuss his mission to raise the consciousness of
100 million people.
Tickets:
$100 drinks on Arlington patio with Dr Chopra, and entry to the event
$41-52 event only
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 28, 2014 6pm for cocktails, 7pm for main event - 9.00pm
- Price: $100 including cocktails, $41-52 for event only
- Location: The Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://worldbusiness.org/deepak