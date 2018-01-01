Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Deepak Chopra at The Arlington Theatre

March 28, 2014 from 6pm for cocktails, 7pm for main event - 9.00pm

An opportunity to hear Dr Deepak Chopra, heralded by Time magazine as
one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century and "the poet-prophet of
alternative medicine," discuss his mission to raise the consciousness of
100 million people.

Tickets:
$100 drinks on Arlington patio with Dr Chopra, and entry to the event
$41-52 event only

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Website: http://worldbusiness.org/deepak
 
 
 