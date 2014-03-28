Calendar » Deepak Chopra on Life Extension

March 28, 2014 from 10.00am - 2.00pm

Learn first hand from Dr Deepak Chopra, heralded by Time magazine as one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century and "the poet-prophet of alternative medicine", about the latest scientific information and techniques for extending health and longevity, in an intimate event at a private Santa Barbara home. Event lasts from 10:00am - 2:00pm and includes lunch.

Tickets: $1,000