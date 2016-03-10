Defend Computer & Your Data
March 10, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm
We invite seasoned business owners to an evening business presentation with a roundtable discussion afterward. Bring your experience and business knowledge as we help each other learn and overcome our challenges. You are the star attraction!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Del Hegland, Jim Lisi & Judy Pohlmann
- Starts: March 10, 2016 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $20
- Location: Santa Barbara Ramada Inn, 4770 Calle Real. Calle Real & Turnpike.
- Sponsors: Del Hegland, Jim Lisi & Judy Pohlmann