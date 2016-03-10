Friday, May 4 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Defend Computer & Your Data

March 10, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

We invite seasoned business owners to an evening business presentation with a roundtable discussion afterward. Bring your experience and business knowledge as we help each other learn and overcome our challenges. You are the star attraction!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Del Hegland, Jim Lisi & Judy Pohlmann
  • Starts: March 10, 2016 5:30pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: $20
  • Location: Santa Barbara Ramada Inn, 4770 Calle Real. Calle Real & Turnpike.
  • Sponsors: Del Hegland, Jim Lisi & Judy Pohlmann
 
 
 