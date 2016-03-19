Defending the Separation of Church and State
March 19, 2016 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Legal scholar, Andrew Seidel will discuss his work upholding Jefferson's "wall of separation" between State and Church,and debunking the claim that America is founded on Judeo-Christian principles.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 19, 2016 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
- Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement CommunitySBH
- Website: http://www..SBHumanists.org
- Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara