Defending the Separation of Church and State

March 19, 2016 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Legal scholar, Andrew Seidel will discuss his work upholding Jefferson's "wall of separation" between State and Church,and debunking the claim that America is founded on Judeo-Christian principles.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: March 19, 2016 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
  • Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement CommunitySBH
  • Website: http://www..SBHumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 