Defining Documentary Today: A Panel Discussion

March 3, 2013 from 2:30pm

The term documentary has always been used to categorize an exclusive field of photography, but what is documentary photography? “In the 21st century, when everyone with a smart phone is an instant documentarian, how are artists thinking about and approaching this genre today? Photographers Ken Gonzales-Day and Mathieu Young, theorist Martin Berger, and filmmaker Kevin McKiernan discuss their own definitions of “documentary” in an increasingly digital world.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: March 3, 2013 2:30pm
  • Price: Free for SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://tickets.sbma.net
 
 
 