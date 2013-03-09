Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:53 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Deja Re’s Cabaret Extravaganza!

March 9, 2013 from 8:30pm - 10:00pm
Conceived and hosted by your Queen of Pride Miss DEJA RE, Cabaret features fabulous drag performances by local favorites ISIS MAGIQ'ELLE, BELLADONNA, and JENNA SYDE, sensual dance and aerial routines by RHYTHM DANCE & FITNESS, the powerhouse vocals of Ms. ALBA VARGAS, and the debut of Santa Barbara's all girl burlesque dance troupe, HOT TOTTIES!

 

