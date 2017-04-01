Calendar » Deja Re’s Cabaret of Fools

April 1, 2017 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Hosted by Deja Re, beloved local transgender entertainer. Featuring performances by Green Flag Summer, Miriam Dance, Solomon Jaye, and Drag Artists to benefit the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts (SOPA) Scholarships and Artist in Residence Program

For more information about the event contact [email protected] or (805) 708-8897