Deja Re’s Cabaret of Fools
April 1, 2017 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Hosted by Deja Re, beloved local transgender entertainer. Featuring performances by Green Flag Summer, Miriam Dance, Solomon Jaye, and Drag Artists to benefit the Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts (SOPA) Scholarships and Artist in Residence Program
For more information about the event contact [email protected] or (805) 708-8897
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara School of Perfroming Arts
- Starts: April 1, 2017 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $40
- Location: M8RX Nightclub and Lounge 409 State St.
- Website: http://www.sbsopa.com
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara School of Perfroming Arts