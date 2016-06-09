Calendar » Dementia: Current Trends & Future Directions

June 9, 2016 from 8:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.

The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter presents the latest dementia research and information. The all-day, professional educational conference offers practical information about Alzheimer’s disease and tips on successful caregiving. Experts from leading research facilities across the country guarantee an outstanding educational for professionals and caregivers alike.