Demeter’s Choice: A Portrait of My Grandmother as a Young Artist
Mary Dorra discusses her new book, a historical novel that takes place in the late 19th century and focuses on a fascinating chapter in American art history, the Beaux-Arts movement. The novel’s heroine is Dorra’s grandmother, Mary Lawrence, who worked in Paris as an assistant to the great American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. The lecture includes short profiles of the most prominent artists of the period and the political and social context in which they worked.
Mary Craig Auditorium
$5 SBMA Members/$7 Non-Members
Purchase tickets in person at the Museum Visitor Services desks, call 884.6423, or online at tickets.sbma.net.
- Starts: February 23, 2014 3:00pm
