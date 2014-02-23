Calendar » Demeter’s Choice: A Portrait of My Grandmother as a Young Artist

February 23, 2014 from 3:00pm

Mary Dorra discusses her new book, a historical novel that takes place in the late 19th century and focuses on a fascinating chapter in American art history, the Beaux-Arts movement. The novel’s heroine is Dorra’s grandmother, Mary Lawrence, who worked in Paris as an assistant to the great American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. The lecture includes short profiles of the most prominent artists of the period and the political and social context in which they worked.

Mary Craig Auditorium



