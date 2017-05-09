Calendar » Democracy, Racial Regimes and Inequality: Ancient Athens to the Contemporary World (Michael Hanchard

May 9, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Is racial exclusion antithetical to democracy? Dr. Michael Hanchard, Professor of Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, explores how regimes of racial and ethno-national hierarchy have functioned as modalities for political membership and exclusion in societies ranging from the city-state of ancient Athens to the modern and contemporary nation-states in our world. Rather than treating racial and ethno-national regimes as anomalous to democratic practice, Dr. Hanchard’s research suggests that racial and ethno-national regimes have been constituted in and by the very practice of democracy. In so doing, he exposes the limits of democratic theory to address issues of racial inequality.