Democracy, Racial Regimes and Inequality: Ancient Athens to the Contemporary World (Michael Hanchard
Is racial exclusion antithetical to democracy? Dr. Michael Hanchard, Professor of Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, explores how regimes of racial and ethno-national hierarchy have functioned as modalities for political membership and exclusion in societies ranging from the city-state of ancient Athens to the modern and contemporary nation-states in our world. Rather than treating racial and ethno-national regimes as anomalous to democratic practice, Dr. Hanchard’s research suggests that racial and ethno-national regimes have been constituted in and by the very practice of democracy. In so doing, he exposes the limits of democratic theory to address issues of racial inequality.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 9, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Multicultural Center UCSB
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2017#