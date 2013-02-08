Calendar » Dennis Kucinich: Establishing a Culture of Peace

February 8, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Dennis Kucinich, a passionate and articulate leader for peace and disarmament, will deliver the 12th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity's Future on February 8. Kucinich led an effort in Congress to establish a U.S. Department of Peace and was a strong voice in the House of Representatives for nuclear disarmament from 1997 to 2013. The lecture is free and open to the public.