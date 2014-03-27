Calendar » Design Thinker and Author Marty Neumeier to speak in Santa Barbara

March 27, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Marty Neumeier, designer, author and business adviser, will speak about innovation, brand, and design, as well as share stories of his journey from Santa Barbara to Silicon Valley and around the world.

Neumeier’s talk, “Metaskills: Five Talents for the Robotic Age,” which will be hosted by AIGA Santa Barbara at 6 p.m. Mar. 27 in the Balboa Building, is based on his latest book of the same name, and lays out a map to creative mastery in the age of intelligent machines.

Neumeier has authored a series of “whiteboard” books that includes The Designful Company, about the role of design in corporate innovation; Zag, named one of the “top hundred business books of all time” for its insights into radical differentiation; and The Brand Gap, considered by many the foundational text for modern brand-building.

In the 1990s Neumeier was editor and publisher of Critique magazine, the first journal about design thinking. He has also worked closely with innovative companies such as Apple, Netscape, Sun Microsystems, HP, Adobe, Google, and Microsoft to help advance their brands and cultures. Today he serves as Director of Transformation for Liquid Agency in Silicon Valley.

“Marty considers it his mission to bring the principles and processes of creativity to industry. He’s an internationally recognized thought leader, based right here in Santa Barbara.” said AIGA Santa Barbara President Patty Devlin-Driskel. “We are delighted that Marty is willing to share his stories and insights with our community.”

Event guests will get an opportunity for Neumeier to sign copies of Metaskills after the presentation. Ticket prices are $15 for AIGA SB Members and students with valid ID; $25 for non-members. For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.santabarbara.aiga.org.

