Design/Build Management Using Building Material-1 Week Camp

July 29, 2013 from 9:30 - 4:30

Design/Build Management for Grade 4th - 7th One Week, Morning and Afternoon Camps - Learn to design and build like architects and structural engineers do; draw a plan and learn how to sketch in perspective - Understand the construction process, from getting building permit, estimating, construction documentation, to building completion. - Build your mini structure complete with landscaping and real finishes, and take it home.