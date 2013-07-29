Design/Build Management Using Building Material-1 Week Camp
Design/Build Management for Grade 4th - 7th One Week, Morning and Afternoon Camps - Learn to design and build like architects and structural engineers do; draw a plan and learn how to sketch in perspective - Understand the construction process, from getting building permit, estimating, construction documentation, to building completion. - Build your mini structure complete with landscaping and real finishes, and take it home.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kidzengineering101
- Starts: July 29, 2013 9:30 - 4:30
- Price: $220 including material
- Location: First Baprist Church, 949 Veronica Springs Rd., SB
- Website: http://kidzengineering101.com/santa_barbara_camps_payment_and_registration