Designing America: Spain's Imprint in the U.S.

October 20, 2016 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Perfectly set amidst the beautiful Spanish architecture of Santa Barbara, the display offers a coherent view of Spain's extensive contribution to configuring the territory, landscape and cities of the United States, from its first settlements to the present day. The exhibit offers an opportunity to understand how the historic, political and cultural events that took place throughout the five hundred years of shared history between the United States and Spain, are now a living heritage in a process of constant renewal.

The exhibition is part of the "Spain Arts and Culture" program of the Embassy of Spain to the United States and was created by Fundación Consejo España-Estados Unidos. It is part of several key events that reflect upon the common history between Spain and the United States (the 500th anniversary of Ponce de León's arrival in Florida, the 500th anniversary of the exploration of the Pacific Ocean by Núñez de Balboa, the 300th anniversary of the birth of California's founder, Father Junípero Serra; and the 450th anniversary of the foundation of the first city in the United States: St. Augustine, Florida.)

For more information about "Designing America": http://www.designing-america.com/exhibition/sbarbara/?lang=en