Calendar » Designing America: Spain’s Imprint in the U.S.

October 20, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

October 20 - April 10

Opening Event: October 20 at 5:30 pm

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum and the Fundación Consejo España-EE.UU. invite our members and guests to join us for the opening of Designing America: Spain's Imprint in the U.S.

Perfectly set amidst the beautiful Spanish architecture of Santa Barbara, this landmark exhibition offers a view of Spain's extensive contribution to configuring the territory, landscape and cities of the U.S.

The exhibit explores the historic, political and cultural events that took place throughout the five hundred years of shared history between the United States and Spain: a footprint still visible on North American soil. The exhibition was created and organized by the Fundación Consejo España-Estados Unidos.

For more information about "Designing America": http://www.designing-america.com/exhibition/sbarbara/?lang=en