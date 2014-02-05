Calendar » Detained in the Desert

February 5, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Two people on opposite sides of the immigration debate find each other lost in the desert and discover their humanity and the true plight of migrants crossing the Arizona desert. Join us for a special screening and discussion with Chicana playwright Josefina Lopez (Real Women Have Curves) following the screening. Iliana Sosa, 82 min., English, 2013, USA. Co-sponsored by Latin American & Iberian Studies.