DHADKAN PRESENTS Nachle Deewane ft. Arjun Bollywood & Bhangra Competition

April 11, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

UCSB student organization, Dhadkan, is proud to announce its national dance competition to be hosted at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre on April 11. Nachle Deewane will feature nine collegiate Indian dance teams – in two styles: Bollywood fusion and bhangra – from all over the country competing for the top prize. In addition, the audience will be treated to a special guest performance by Indian popstar, Arjun. The teams include veterans of renowned competitions such as Bollywood America, Jhoomti Shaam, Bollywood Berkeley, and Bruin Bhangra. All proceeds from the event will go towards assisting non-profit organization, Ekal Vidyalaya.