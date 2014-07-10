Calendar » Dia de las Comidas

July 10, 2014 from 11:00am - 10:00pm

Benefiting Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Latino Family Services

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for the fourth annual Dia de las Comidas Thursday, July 10th, as three community restaurants generously open their doors and hearts to Hospice of Santa Barbara in support of the organization’s Latino Family Services. Carlitos Café y Cantina in Santa Barbara, Cava Restaurant & Bar in Montecito and Dos Carlitos Restaurant & Tequila Bar in Santa Ynez will donate a generous portion of the day’s proceeds from all three restaurants to Hospice of Santa Barbara. Please show your support for Latino Family Services at Hospice of Santa Barbara by dining at one of these three fine establishments on Dia de las Comidas. Reservations are encouraged, walk-in parties welcome.

Date: Thursday, July 10th

Time: 11:00am – 10:00pm

Location: Carlitos Café y Cantina, 1324 State St. in Santa Barbara, (805) 962-7117; Cava Restaurant & Bar, 1212 Coast Village Rd. in Montecito, (805) 969-8500; and Dos Carlitos Restaurant & Tequila Bar, 3544 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez, (805) 688-0033.

Reservations are encouraged, walk-in parties welcome.

For more information, please call K.C. Murphy Thompson at Hospice of Santa Barbara at

(805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.