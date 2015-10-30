Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT SB BOWL

October 30, 2015 from 4 PM - 10 PM

 The third Dia de los Muertos Celebration  in Santa Barbara, CA will be held on Friday, October 30  at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Doors are at 4:00 PM . Once again, the musical offerings will include some of the most influential contemporary Latin bands and DJs including: Kinky, Bomba Estéreo, La Santa Cecilia  and Chicano Batman  plus Conjunto Zacamandu  and returning guest DJ Carlos Niño . Art, dance and cultural revelry includes: Danza Azteca, Chinelo Dancers, Balet Folklorico And so much more.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: October 30, 2015 4 PM - 10 PM
  • Price: $30-44
  • Location: Santa Barbara Bowl
  • Website: http://www.sbbowl.com
 
 
 