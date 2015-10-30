DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT SB BOWL
The third Dia de los Muertos Celebration in Santa Barbara, CA will be held on Friday, October 30 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Doors are at 4:00 PM . Once again, the musical offerings will include some of the most influential contemporary Latin bands and DJs including: Kinky, Bomba Estéreo, La Santa Cecilia and Chicano Batman plus Conjunto Zacamandu and returning guest DJ Carlos Niño . Art, dance and cultural revelry includes: Danza Azteca, Chinelo Dancers, Balet Folklorico And so much more.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 30, 2015 4 PM - 10 PM
- Price: $30-44
- Location: Santa Barbara Bowl
- Website: http://www.sbbowl.com