DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT SB BOWL

October 30, 2015 from 4 PM - 10 PM

The third Dia de los Muertos Celebration in Santa Barbara, CA will be held on Friday, October 30 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Doors are at 4:00 PM . Once again, the musical offerings will include some of the most influential contemporary Latin bands and DJs including: Kinky, Bomba Estéreo, La Santa Cecilia and Chicano Batman plus Conjunto Zacamandu and returning guest DJ Carlos Niño . Art, dance and cultural revelry includes: Danza Azteca, Chinelo Dancers, Balet Folklorico And so much more.