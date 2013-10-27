Calendar » Dia de los Muertos Craft Day

October 27, 2013 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos, “Day of the Dead,” with a free family craft workshop at Casa de la Guerra in downtown Santa Barbara. Discover the fascinating history of this special holiday while making skeleton masks, decorating sugar skulls, designing traditional tissue paper marigolds and creating holiday prints and tin art. Traditional Día de los Muertos refreshments, including pan de muerto and Mexican hot chocolate, served.