Día de los Muertos Craft Day

October 25, 2015 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos, “Day of the Dead,” with a free family craft workshop at Casa de la Guerra in downtown Santa Barbara. Discover the fascinating history of this special holiday while decorating sugar skulls, creating block prints and tin art, and more. Traditional Día de los Muertos refreshments, including pan de muerto and Mexican hot chocolate, will be served.