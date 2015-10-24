Calendar » Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration

October 24, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Come experience an ancient civilization through a joyous and colorful 4000-year-old tradition known as Dia de Los Muertos, a holiday to honor those who have passed. The celebration will include free festivities for the whole family that include face painting, flower making, and sugar skull decorating. Learn to create a community altar to honor the memory of loved ones. There will be a special presentation on the history and traditions of the holiday.

For more information, visit www.theCLL.org

New classes start every week at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. 375+ evening, weekday & Saturday classes for every schedule.