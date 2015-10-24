Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration
Come experience an ancient civilization through a joyous and colorful 4000-year-old tradition known as Dia de Los Muertos, a holiday to honor those who have passed. The celebration will include free festivities for the whole family that include face painting, flower making, and sugar skull decorating. Learn to create a community altar to honor the memory of loved ones. There will be a special presentation on the history and traditions of the holiday.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 24, 2015 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.theCLL.org