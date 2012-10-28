Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:07 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Día de los Muertos: Free Family Day

October 28, 2012 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

For the 23rd year, the Museum honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a variety of family festivities in the galleries and back plaza including music and dance performances, art-making activities, bilingual storytelling, a special display of altars created by school and community groups, and traditional refreshments.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: October 28, 2012 1:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net
 
 
 