Día de los Muertos: Free Family Day

October 26, 2014 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Museum honors the Mexican tradition of remembering the dead with a variety of family festivities in the galleries and back plaza including music and dance performances, art-making activities, bilingual storytelling, a special display of altars created by school and community groups, and traditional refreshments.

 

