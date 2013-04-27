Calendar » Día del Niño (Children’s Day)

April 27, 2013 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Casa Dolores will be holding its annual Día del Niño event. The event is free and open to the public and features arts, crafts, face painting, a photo booth, music, balloon art, a puppet show, and much more. This year’s theme is “Marionettes of Mexico” and will include an exhibition of the museum’s puppet collection. Funded in part by a Community Enrichment Grant (CAE) made possible through a partnership between the Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and its Education Outreach Committee.