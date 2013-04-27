Día del Niño (Children’s Day)
Casa Dolores will be holding its annual Día del Niño event. The event is free and open to the public and features arts, crafts, face painting, a photo booth, music, balloon art, a puppet show, and much more. This year’s theme is “Marionettes of Mexico” and will include an exhibition of the museum’s puppet collection. Funded in part by a Community Enrichment Grant (CAE) made possible through a partnership between the Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and its Education Outreach Committee.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Casa Dolores
- Starts: April 27, 2013 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Casa Dolores, 1023 Bath St.
- Sponsors: Casa Dolores