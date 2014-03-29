Calendar » Dialed-in Marriage, how to grow together throughout the life stages

March 29, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

In this workshop by S.B. clinical psychologist Dr. Keith Witt you’ll learn how to grow together with your partner throughout life stages.



Modern marriage is one of the most demanding relationships there is. How can we increase our chances of lifelong growth and bliss? Social research, mindfulness studies, and Integral Psychology offer useful perspectives and priceless guidance.