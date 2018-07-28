Calendar » Dialogue with Artist Nancy Yaki

July 28, 2018 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm

On Saturday July 28 at 4pm, Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is presenting a dialogue with artist Nancy Yaki titled “The Process is the Destination.” She will be discussing all aspects of how she chooses composition, imagery, and then what specific techniques set her apart from other artists. There will be a social hour following the discussion with beverages and nibbles available. Guests will be able to chat with Nancy and enjoy the museum and garden after hours. This event is open to the public and there is not charge to attend.