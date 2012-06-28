Calendar » Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers

June 28, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Techniques of Script Breakdown The script "breakdown" is a crucial first step in preparing a script for production. Identifying all the elements needed for every scene is critical for a smooth and efficient shoot. Join producers and CFSSB Board members Jack Presnal and John McCurdy as they take the audience through a sample scene of CFSSB's first feature production. Learn how to begin thinking like a producer. Valuable for anyone wanting to work on set as a producer, writer, or director.