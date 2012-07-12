Calendar » Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers - Acting Basics

July 12, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Veteran actor, producer, and director, Sean O'Shea has spent the last 30 years honing his acting craft. Find out what exactly is acting, and how to handle different styles? Learn what to do in an audition, and how to handle stage fright and stage fighting. He will also cover improving your ability to act plus stage and set etiquette. Join Sean to hear and participate in what just might be a very interactive and lively discussion on acting.