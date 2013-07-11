Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers - Making Music for the Movies

July 11, 2013 from 7:00 - 8:00

It takes a lot of music to fill a feature film. Visit with Annie J. Dahlgren, Music Supervisor for The Bet, as she talks about the different types of music - score, source music and songs - what guides the choices and what music supes are looking for to populate the musical landscape of a movie.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: pbkns
  • Starts: July 11, 2013 7:00 - 8:00
  • Price: $5/members $10/non-members
  • Location: 915 E Montecito Street (one block off Milpas)
  • Website: http://www.cfssb.org/
 
 
 