Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers - Script Supervising Basics

August 2, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm
Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers - Script Supervising Basics

During this extended Dialogues led by experienced filmmaker John Macurdy, learn the technical basics of script supervising: continuity; slating; and script. The CFSSB Education Team will also provide an actual film set up, complete with a one page scene (director, camera, sound, actors, etc.) so you can experience hands-on the duties of script supervisor.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: pbkns
  • Starts: August 2, 2012 7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: Suggested donation: $5 members / $10 non-members
  • Location: 915 E Montecito Street (one block off Milpas)
  • Website: http://www.cfssb.org/
 
 
 