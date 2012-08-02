Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers - Script Supervising Basics
August 2, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm
During this extended Dialogues led by experienced filmmaker John Macurdy, learn the technical basics of script supervising: continuity; slating; and script. The CFSSB Education Team will also provide an actual film set up, complete with a one page scene (director, camera, sound, actors, etc.) so you can experience hands-on the duties of script supervisor.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: pbkns
- Price: Suggested donation: $5 members / $10 non-members
- Location: 915 E Montecito Street (one block off Milpas)
- Website: http://www.cfssb.org/