Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers - Script Supervising Basics

August 2, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

During this extended Dialogues led by experienced filmmaker John Macurdy, learn the technical basics of script supervising: continuity; slating; and script. The CFSSB Education Team will also provide an actual film set up, complete with a one page scene (director, camera, sound, actors, etc.) so you can experience hands-on the duties of script supervisor.