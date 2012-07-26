Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers - Scriptwriting for the Beginner

July 26, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Physician/filmmaker James Kahn, began his literary life as a novelist and he's written a number of novelizations - Return of the Jedi, Poltergeist, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies - plus pursued a 25-year career as a television writer-producer on shows as diverse as Melrose Place and Star Trek: Voyager. Learn basic elements of scriptwriting for the beginner: How to think about story and character, the shape of a screenplay structure, the Hero's Journey, text and subtext.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: pbkns
  • Starts: July 26, 2012 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Suggested donation: $5 members / $10 non-members
  • Location: 915 E Montecito Street (one block off Milpas)
  • Website: http://www.cfssb.org/
 
 
 