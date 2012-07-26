Calendar » Dialogues: Conversations with Filmmakers - Scriptwriting for the Beginner

July 26, 2012 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Physician/filmmaker James Kahn, began his literary life as a novelist and he's written a number of novelizations - Return of the Jedi, Poltergeist, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies - plus pursued a 25-year career as a television writer-producer on shows as diverse as Melrose Place and Star Trek: Voyager. Learn basic elements of scriptwriting for the beginner: How to think about story and character, the shape of a screenplay structure, the Hero's Journey, text and subtext.