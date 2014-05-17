Calendar » Diana Basehart Foundation Fundraiser

May 17, 2014 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Diana Basehart Foundation is having a fundraiser on Saturday, May 17th from 3-6pm. It will take place at 2462 Golden Gate Ave., a private home in Summerland. There will be wine provided by Dog Hill Vineyard, Hors D’oeuvres, music by Glendessary Jam, art by renowned artist Valori Fussell, & more.

The Diana Basehart Foundation helps seniors, families & veterans on limited incomes to care for and keep their beloved pets by providing support for veterinary care and nutritional needs—all while minimizing the number of animals turned over to shelters. If you love animals and understand how vitally important it is for people to be able to care for their 4-legged family members, don’t miss this event. Enjoy a delightful afternoon while supporting a worthwhile cause. To RSVP, call 805-451-1771.