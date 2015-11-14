Calendar » Diana Nyad

November 14, 2015 from 3:00pm

On Labor Day 2013, in her fifth and final attempt, Diana Nyad successfully fulfilled her lifelong dream of completing the 110-mile swim through shark and jellyfish-infested waters from Cuba to Florida. Upon completing her grueling 53-hour journey, a breathless Nyad told the world, “I have three messages. One is we should never ever give up. Two is you are never too old to chase your dreams. And three is it looks like a solitary sport, but it takes a team.” Now a prominent sports broadcaster, author and public speaker, Nyad will discuss her forthcoming memoir Find a Way, and her extraordinary quest to live life at the highest level, in and out of the water.