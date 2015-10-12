Calendar » Diane Ackerman - The Human Age: The World Shaped By Us

October 12, 2015 from 8pm

One of today’s finest writers in science and nature, Diane Ackerman is renowned for her unique insight into the natural world and our place in it. The Pulitzer Prize finalist is the author of many acclaimed works, including The Zookeeper’s Wife and A Natural History of the Senses. Her latest book, The Human Age, explores how humans have become the single dominant force of change on the planet. Ackerman takes us on an exciting journey, introducing us to many of the people and ideas shaping our future.

