Calendar » Diane Gamboa

October 16, 2013 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2832 or (805) 893-3535

Regents’ Lecturer in the Department of Black Studies

Diane Gamboa

From the QUEEN OF ANGELS through

the CITY OF THE SINFUL



From her photographs of East LA’s raucous punk scene in the 1970s and ’80s to her “Hit and Run” fashion shows featuring paper streetwear, artist Diane Gamboa has drawn on the urban environment as her incendiary muse. The Chicana feminist visionary has created paintings, ink drawings, photographs, prints and sculpture over the last several decades, resulting in a vast world of artistic expression and provocation. Gamboa will give an illustrated talk about how music influences visual outcomes and serves as an outlet for urban tensions.

Co-presented with the Department of Black Studies. Co-sponsored by the Center for Black Studies Research, the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, and the California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives in the Department of Special Collections at the UCSB Library.