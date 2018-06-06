Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:00 am | Overcast with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Dianne Reeves

October 19, 2012 from 8:00pm
Recognized as one of the world’s pre-eminent jazz vocalists, Dianne belongs to the pantheon of great jazz singers such as Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. She engages audiences with her strong, multi-octave voice and rhythmic virtuosity to create a jazz-world-pop-bop synthesis that the Boston Globe calls “breathtaking.”

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jazz at the Lobero
  • Starts: October 19, 2012 8:00pm
  • Price: Section A tickets are $50, Section B tickets are $40, and Patron tickets are $105.
  • Location: Lobero Theatre
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/dianne-reeves/
  • Sponsors: Jazz at the Lobero
 
 
 