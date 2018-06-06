Calendar » Dianne Reeves

October 19, 2012 from 8:00pm

Recognized as one of the world’s pre-eminent jazz vocalists, Dianne belongs to the pantheon of great jazz singers such as Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. She engages audiences with her strong, multi-octave voice and rhythmic virtuosity to create a jazz-world-pop-bop synthesis that the Boston Globe calls “breathtaking.”