Dianne Reeves
October 19, 2012 from 8:00pm
Recognized as one of the world’s pre-eminent jazz vocalists, Dianne belongs to the pantheon of great jazz singers such as Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. She engages audiences with her strong, multi-octave voice and rhythmic virtuosity to create a jazz-world-pop-bop synthesis that the Boston Globe calls “breathtaking.”
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jazz at the Lobero
- Starts: October 19, 2012 8:00pm
- Price: Section A tickets are $50, Section B tickets are $40, and Patron tickets are $105.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/dianne-reeves/
- Sponsors: Jazz at the Lobero